Xi to detail vision at China-Africa summit

Home » Nation

PRESIDENT Xi Jinping will deliver a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation 2018 Beijing Summit on September 3, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said yesterday.

The speech will expound China’s new ideas on strengthening relations with Africa, and announce new measures for pragmatic cooperation with Africa, Wang said at a press conference.

He said various African leaders and the chairman of the African Union will attend the two-day summit, along with the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as the special guest and 27 international and African groups as observers.

The summit will be a significant diplomatic event hosted by China this year and attended by the largest number of foreign leaders, Wang said.

Xi and some African leaders will attend and deliver speeches during the opening ceremony of the High-Level Dialogue of China-Africa Leaders and Business Representatives, and the 6th China-Africa Business Forum, on the morning of September 3.

On September 4, Xi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will separately chair two rounds of discussion. Both Chinese and African leaders will exchange ideas on China-Africa relations and international and regional issues of common concern, according to Wang.

Xi will also invite foreign delegates to a welcoming banquet and a performance, and will hold bilateral meetings with other leaders during the summit, the foreign minister added.

Established 18 years ago, FOCAC has achieved fruitful results and has become a significant mark of China-Africa cooperation. It also serves as the mechanism for international cooperation with Africa and promoting South-South cooperation.

The summit aims to build a closer China-Africa community of shared future, further dovetail China’s Belt and Road Initiative with African development, set a new path for a higher level of China-Africa cooperation, and deepen people-to-people exchanges, Wang said.

“We believe that with joint efforts from China and Africa, the Beijing summit will be a great success and establish a new historical monument of China-Africa friendly cooperation.”