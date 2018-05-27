Xi urges global cooperation on Big Data

Home » Nation

CHINESE President Xi Jinping has called for enhanced international exchange and cooperation in the development of the Big Data industry.

Xi made the remarks on Saturday in a congratulatory letter to the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2018, which opened in Guiyang, capital city of southwest China’s Guizhou Province.

The rapid development of new-generation information technologies such as Internet, Big Data, and artificial intelligence has brought significant and far-reaching impact on social and economic development, state governance, social management, and people’s life in all countries, Xi said.

He said countries need to increase communication and cooperation to seize the opportunities in the Big Data sector, promote its healthy development and handle challenges such as data security and cyberspace governance.

China attaches great importance to the development of Big Data, Xi said. With the vision of innovative, coordinated, green and open development that is for everyone, China is implementing a national Big Data strategy centered on building the country’s strength in cyberspace and nurturing a digital China and smart society, which will aid the transition of the country’s economy from high-speed growth to high-quality development, Xi said.

The Chinese president said he expects expo attendees to exchange views and pool wisdom to promote the Big Data sector’s innovative development to benefit all people and facilitate the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.