Xi urges officials to win the fight against poverty

Home » Nation

XI Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has urged local officials to seek a complete victory in poverty alleviation.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said the task of eliminating poverty is arduous and the time is pressing, and a down-to-earth work style is needed. Xi’s instructions were conveyed to officials during a video conference yesterday from Beijing on a three-year action plan on winning the battle against poverty.

Party committees and governments at all levels should regard poverty alleviation as a major political task, Xi said, adding that top-ranking officials at all levels shall take the major responsibility for poverty alleviation in their local areas.

The country should adhere to poverty relief targets and standards set by the CPC Central Committee, and carry out the Party’s basic policy on targeted poverty alleviation, Xi said.

Efforts should be focused on areas of abject poverty and special groups of poor people so that no village or individual will be left behind, Xi said.

Premier Li Keqiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, also made instructions on poverty relief work. Targeted poverty alleviation is a tough battle that the country must win to build a moderately prosperous society in all respects as well as a key to promoting coordinated regional development, Li said.

Li’s instructions were also conveyed to participants of the video conference, among whom were provincial level officials.

Hu Chunhua, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the State Council Leading Group Office of Poverty Alleviation and Development, also spoke at the conference.