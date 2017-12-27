Xi wants Party congress goals carried out

Home » Nation

PRESIDENT Xi Jinping has stressed full implementation of major tasks set at the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Xi made the remarks at a meeting with members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee over the last two days.

The priority for all members of the Party‘s Political Bureau is to implement the tasks and realize the goals set at the Party congress, Xi said.

”Words are not enough and actual actions are needed. Holding meetings and handing out papers are not enough while actual implementation is needed,“ he said.

Whether or not to fully implement the policies is a major indicator of loyalty and competence of a leading official, he stressed.

He urged officials to understand their duty, identify flaws and weaknesses and work out proper solutions.

Officials in charge should take responsibility, he said, adding that they should be brave to deal with the hardest issues and be competent enough to solve the most difficult problems.

Emphasizing the importance of the authority of the CPC Central Committee and its centralized, unified leadership, Xi urged members of the Party’s Political Bureau to regard it as a political benchmark.

They should highly identify with, firmly safeguard, willingly obey and closely follow the leadership of CPC Central Committee in terms of ”political stance, direction, principle and path,“ he said.

Warning of barriers and risks ahead as well as profound changes in Chinese society and abroad, Xi noted that requirements for Party‘s governance and leadership have changed and leading officials should have a stronger sense of urgency and be ready for “a great struggle with many new contemporary features.”

Xi asked the Political Bureau members to be in awe of law and Party discipline and set an example of self-discipline and integrity. They should not reverse the priority of public interest and personal gains nor confuse right and wrong, righteousness and profit, he said, asking them to consolidate their faith and enhance political and moral integrity.

Nor should they indulge themselves in affection for family and friends, he said, urging them to discipline their family members and close aides and not to grant them privileges.

The Party’s campaign against undesirable work styles, which are intractable and recurrent, will not be stopped, Xi said.

”Misconducts of formalities for formalities“ sake and bureaucratism are at odds with the nature, principles and the fine work styles of the Party, and are the enemies of the Party and the people," Xi said.