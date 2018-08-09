The story appears on
Page A6
August 9, 2018
Xi’an public smoking ban
Xi’an, capital of northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, has unveiled a regulation which bans smoking in all indoor public venues. The regulation, released on Tuesday by the city government, also prohibits smoking in some outdoor public places, such as schools, stadiums and health institutions for pregnant women and children. Smokers who flout the regulation will be fined 10 yuan (1.5 US cents), and venue owners may be fined up to 1,000 yuan.
