May 9, 2018

Xinjiang rail project

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:00 UTC+8 May 9, 2018 | Print Edition

CHINA’S top economic planner has approved a railway project linking Hotan Prefecture and Ruoqiang County in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, with a total investment of 22.15 billion yuan (US$3.48 billion).

Spanning 825 kilometers in southern Xinjiang, the railway will have 69 stops, with a top speed of 120 kilometers per hour, according to the National Development and Reform Commission. The project will take 3.5 years.

 

