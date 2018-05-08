The story appears on
Page A6
May 9, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Xinjiang rail project
CHINA’S top economic planner has approved a railway project linking Hotan Prefecture and Ruoqiang County in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, with a total investment of 22.15 billion yuan (US$3.48 billion).
Spanning 825 kilometers in southern Xinjiang, the railway will have 69 stops, with a top speed of 120 kilometers per hour, according to the National Development and Reform Commission. The project will take 3.5 years.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.