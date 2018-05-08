Xinjiang rail project

Home » Nation

CHINA’S top economic planner has approved a railway project linking Hotan Prefecture and Ruoqiang County in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, with a total investment of 22.15 billion yuan (US$3.48 billion).

Spanning 825 kilometers in southern Xinjiang, the railway will have 69 stops, with a top speed of 120 kilometers per hour, according to the National Development and Reform Commission. The project will take 3.5 years.