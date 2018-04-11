The story appears on
Page A3
April 11, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Xi’s appeal to Taiwan business
PRESIDENT Xi Jinping yesterday urged Taiwan’s business community to promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations.
Xi made the remarks while meeting Vincent Siew, honorary chairman of the Taiwan-based Cross-Straits Common Market Foundation, who is attending the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference.
Xi called for the Taiwan business community to adhere to the 1992 Consensus and oppose “Taiwan independence.”
He said the Chinese mainland is willing to share the development opportunities with Taiwan compatriots, deepen the cross-Strait economic and cultural exchange and cooperation, and bring tangible benefits to Taiwan compatriots and enterprises.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.