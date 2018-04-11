Xi’s appeal to Taiwan business

Home » Nation

PRESIDENT Xi Jinping yesterday urged Taiwan’s business community to promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations.

Xi made the remarks while meeting Vincent Siew, honorary chairman of the Taiwan-based Cross-Straits Common Market Foundation, who is attending the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference.

Xi called for the Taiwan business community to adhere to the 1992 Consensus and oppose “Taiwan independence.”

He said the Chinese mainland is willing to share the development opportunities with Taiwan compatriots, deepen the cross-Strait economic and cultural exchange and cooperation, and bring tangible benefits to Taiwan compatriots and enterprises.