Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A3

April 12, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Xi’s appeal to the world

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 April 12, 2018 | Print Edition

COUNTRIES around the world should shoulder their responsibilities for global development, and expand cooperation to promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity, Chinese President Xi Jinping said yesterday.

Xi made the remarks while meeting with incumbent and incoming members of the board of the Boao Forum for Asia in the southern Chinese island province of Hainan.

He called for seeking benefits for all human beings, adding that building a world of great harmony and enabling people to co-exist peacefully are ideas cherished by the Chinese people for thousands of years.

One should care about the world as no one can live in isolation. Happiness should be shared by the whole humanity instead of just being enjoyed by an individual unit, the president said.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿