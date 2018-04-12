Xi’s appeal to the world

The story appears on
Page A3
April 12, 2018
COUNTRIES around the world should shoulder their responsibilities for global development, and expand cooperation to promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity, Chinese President Xi Jinping said yesterday.
Xi made the remarks while meeting with incumbent and incoming members of the board of the Boao Forum for Asia in the southern Chinese island province of Hainan.
He called for seeking benefits for all human beings, adding that building a world of great harmony and enabling people to co-exist peacefully are ideas cherished by the Chinese people for thousands of years.
One should care about the world as no one can live in isolation. Happiness should be shared by the whole humanity instead of just being enjoyed by an individual unit, the president said.
