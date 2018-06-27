Youth League congress starts in Beijing

Home » Nation

THE Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) started its 18th national congress in Beijing yesterday.

Leaders of the Communist Party of China and the state, including Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, attended the opening session.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, delivered a speech on behalf of the CPC Central Committee, summarizing the league’s efforts in improving its political work and resolutely safeguarding the authority and centralized, unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at the core since the 17th CYLC national congress.

Wang also praised its innovative and concrete measures in facilitating reforms and strengthening internal management, which had reshaped the officials and membership of the CYLC.

“The youth have demonstrated their firm faith in the CPC and the country, a creative, energetic and dedicated character, as well as confident and open-minded international image,” he said.

Xi’s important thought on youth work pointed out the direction for the Party’s youth work in the new era, he said.

“Young people shoulder the responsibility to realize the grand blueprint of securing a decisive victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and embarking on a journey to fully build a modern socialist China, put forward at the 19th CPC National Congress,” Wang said.

He urged young people to “keep Xi’s teachings in mind, have firm faith, nurture virtue, develop skills and abilities, maintain a striving spirit, devote themselves to innovation, and show commitment to national rejuvenation.”

He Junke, a member of the standing committee of the congress’s presidium, delivered a report on the league’s work. On behalf of 81 million CYLC members, more than 1,500 delegates attended the opening session.