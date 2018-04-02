The story appears on
Page A8
April 2, 2018
Related News
10 die in freak accident
Ten people have died after a car crashed into a dilapidated building in central India and brought down the near century-old structure, burying them beneath rubble, police said yesterday.
The freak accident in Indore on Saturday evening is the latest building disaster in a country infamous for poor construction and safety standards.
The driver lost control of his vehicle and struck a pillar holding up the near 100-year-old structure, said police deputy inspector general Harinarayanchari Mishra.
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.