12 children trapped in Thai cave

Hundreds of rescuers were mobilized yesterday to save 12 children and their football coach from a flooded cave in northern Thailand, where they have been trapped for two days amid heavy rain and dwindling food supplies.

Divers found bicycles, shoes and footprints in the 5-kilometer-long Tham Luang cave, where the youngsters’ football team and their coach have been trapped since Saturday, an official said.

The group is believed to have retreated into the cave in a national park near the border with Myanmar as heavy monsoon rain fell and flooded its entrance.

“We are surveying the areas around the mountain and will try to find another exit or entrance,” Chiang Rai provincial governor Narongsak Osottanakorn said, adding that hundreds of officials have been sent to help with the rescue.

The team, aged between 11 and 16, went into the cave after football training on Saturday. One of their mothers raised the alarm when her son failed to return home.