15 die in Boko Haram attack in Nigeria

Home » World

A BOKO Haram attack in the Nigerian city of Maiduguri killed at least 15 people and wounded 83, a military spokesman said yesterday, in the biggest strike since the government said it was in talks with the Islamist militant group.

The military said the incident occurred late on Sunday and included gun battles between government troops and the militants as they tried to enter Maiduguri, a city in northeast Nigeria which is the epicenter of a nine-year conflict with Boko Harm that has caused the deaths of more than 20,000 people.

President Muhammadu Buhari has prioritized improving security and has previously declared the defeat of Boko Haram, which is trying to establish an Islamic state and which split into two factions in 2016.

The military said troops clashed with the jihadists in a cashew plantation around Bille Shuwa and Alikaranti villages, near Giwa barracks on the edge of Maiduguri’s inner city, at around 08:10pm on Sunday.

They fought gun battles with government troops during which multiple blasts were heard.

“Fifteen persons including a soldier have so far been confirmed dead in the encounter, while 83 persons who suffered varying degrees of injuries are receiving due medical attention,” said army spokesman Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu.

He said 13 insurgents had been killed, including seven bombers, adding that the retreating militants attacked locals.

“It is clear that the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists are hell-bent on remaining relevant by attacking soft and vulnerable targets,” Nwachukwu added.