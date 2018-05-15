Advanced Search

May 15, 2018

180 migrants rescued

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 May 15, 2018

Libya’s navy says it has rescued 180 African and Arab migrants headed to Europe across the Mediterranean Sea. Navy spokesman Ayoub Jassem said the migrants were mostly men from Syria, Egypt and the Comoros Islands who were picked up in waters near Qura, a town near the capital Tripoli.

