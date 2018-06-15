Advanced Search

June 15, 2018

2 dead in South Africa mosque attack

Source: Agencies | 00:01 UTC+8 June 15, 2018 | Print Edition

Two worshippers were stabbed to death and another two injured yesterday at a mosque near Cape Town, South Africa, by an attacker who was shot dead by police.

The Muslim Judicial Council said worshippers were performing seclusion in the mosque when the knifeman entered and joined congregants in morning prayers. Police said the attack near Durban showed “elements of extremism.” They did not comment further on the motive behind the killings

