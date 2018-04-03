2 degrees limit won’t prevent destruction

Home » World

Limiting global warming to 2 degrees Celsius will not prevent destructive and deadly climate impacts, as once hoped, dozens of experts concluded in a score of scientific studies released yesterday.

A world that heats up by 2 degrees — long regarded as the temperature ceiling for a climate-safe planet — could see mass displacement due to rising seas, a drop in per capita income, regional shortages of food and fresh water, and the loss of animal and plant species at an accelerated speed.

Poor and emerging countries of Asia, Africa and Latin America will get hit hardest, according to the studies in the Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society A.

“We are detecting large changes in climate impacts for a 2 degrees world, and so should take steps to avoid this,” said lead editor Dann Mitchell, an assistant professor at the University of Bristol.

The 197-nation Paris climate treaty, inked in 2015, vows to halt warming at “well under” 2 degrees compared to mid-19th century levels, and “pursue efforts” to cap the rise at 1.5 degrees.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday said climate change was “the most systemic threat to humankind.”

With only one degree of warming so far, Earth has seen droughts, heatwaves, and storms ramped up by rising seas.

Voluntary national pledges made under the Paris pact to cut CO2 emissions, if fulfilled, would yield a 3 degrees world at best.

The treaty also requires that — by the end of the century — humanity stop adding more greenhouse gases to the atmosphere than oceans and forests can absorb, a threshold known as “net zero emissions.”

“How fast we get to a 2 degrees world” is critical, Mitchell said. “If it only takes a couple of decades, we will be in trouble because we won’t have time to adapt to the climate.”

But every tenth-of-a-degree counts, said Mitchell.

“Even if we can’t limit global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees, but can limit it to 1.7 degrees or 1.8 degrees, this is still hugely more beneficial than just giving up,” he said.

“We can still keep temperatures well below 2 degrees,” said Myles Allen, a professor of geosystem science at the University of Oxford.