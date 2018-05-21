Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A8

May 22, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

2 die on Everest

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 May 22, 2018 | Print Edition

Two foreign climbers attempting to scale Mount Everest have died on the world’s highest peak, a Nepal mountaineering official said yesterday.

Members of their expedition teams reported a Japanese climber died yesterday and a Macedonian died on Sunday, said Gyanendra Shrestha, who is stationed at Everest’s base camp during the climbing season and received the reports of the deaths.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿