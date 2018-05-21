The story appears on
Page A8
May 22, 2018
2 held after 30 years
Police in Northern Ireland have arrested two men in the death of a German backpacker 30 years ago, after much-publicized appeals on the anniversary of the teenager’s death yielded a break in one of the region’s most notorious unsolved murders.
The men, aged 58 and 61, were arrested in connection with the death of 18-year-old Inga Maria Hauser, whose body was found in 1988 in a remote part of Ballypatrick Forest.
