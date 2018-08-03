Advanced Search

August 3, 2018

3 climbers die in Alps

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 August 3, 2018 | Print Edition

French authorities say three mountain climbers have plunged to their deaths in the French Alps.

Anne Martini of the Chamonix-Mont-Blanc prefecture said the accident occurred yesterday after the climbing pegs being used by the group, who were linked together with a rope, became unscrewed. The identities of the victims are not yet known.

