The story appears on
Page A9
August 3, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
3 climbers die in Alps
French authorities say three mountain climbers have plunged to their deaths in the French Alps.
Anne Martini of the Chamonix-Mont-Blanc prefecture said the accident occurred yesterday after the climbing pegs being used by the group, who were linked together with a rope, became unscrewed. The identities of the victims are not yet known.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.