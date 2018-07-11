3 more bodies found after Phuket disaster

Home » World

A THAI official said yesterday that search and rescue teams had found three more bodies who likely died in a tourist boat accident off the coast of Phuket last Thursday.

Phuket Provincial Governor Norraphat Plodthong said that so far Thai and Chinese officials have confirmed five passengers were safe, who were previously said to be missing after the accident. Three of them had returned to China.

Vice Admiral Somnuk Preampramot, commander of the Royal Thai Navy’s Third Area Command, said two bodies were found with the help of local fishermen on Maithon island on Monday, and one body was reported by residents living on Phi Phi island yesterday.

The three bodies have been transported to Vachira Phuket Hospital, and authorities are identifying their nationalities and other information.

So far, the number of dead from the capsized boat Phoenix is 45, and two others have been reported missing, according to the governor.

Vachira Phuket Hospital has so far kept a total of 44 bodies. Another body was still trapped in the wreckage of the sunken Phoenix.

According to health officials, 37 bodies have been identified. They have issued 32 death certificates, and 26 bodies are ready to be collected by their families.

Somnuk said the navy will not give up search for the missing, but the salvage attempt for the sunken wreckage of the Phoenix was postponed yesterday due to strong wind and rough seas.

Phoenix and another boat Serenita were overturned and sank on Thursday. Thai police has charged the captain of the Phoenix with negligence causing deaths and charged the captain of the Serenita with negligence causing physical and mental damage to others.

All the passengers on board the Serenita have been saved.

Phuket police chief, Major General Theerapol Thipcharoen, said the two captains have been detained in a prison on Phuket island. And the manager of the company that owned Serenita has also been arrested and taken to immigration authority due to his Chinese nationality.

A coordinating team from Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Department of Religion, Office of National Buddhism Charity Foundation and Tourist Assistance Center has been set up to deal with issues on how the families are willing to treat the bodies.

According to Thai government, 15 Buddhist temples on Phuket are ready to provide cremation services and religious rituals for the victims.