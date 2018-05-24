3 patients slip out of hospital, 2 dead

Home » World

THREE patients infected with the deadly Ebola virus slipped out of an isolation ward at a hospital in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Mbandaka, an aid group said, as medics raced to stop the disease spreading in the busy river port.

Two patients left the hospital on Monday, said Henry Gray, head of the Medecins Sans Frontieres mission in the city, before being located the following day. The WHO’s representative in DRC, Yokouide Allarangar, said one was found dead and another was sent back to hospital and died shortly.

Allarangar said the two patients had left the hospital with the help of family members before heading to a “place of prayer.” Health Ministry sources said two police officers had been deployed to help track them down.

Another patient left on Saturday, but was found alive the same day and is under observation.

“This is a hospital. It’s not a prison. We can’t lock everything,” Allarangar said.