The story appears on
Page A3
May 24, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
3 patients slip out of hospital, 2 dead
THREE patients infected with the deadly Ebola virus slipped out of an isolation ward at a hospital in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Mbandaka, an aid group said, as medics raced to stop the disease spreading in the busy river port.
Two patients left the hospital on Monday, said Henry Gray, head of the Medecins Sans Frontieres mission in the city, before being located the following day. The WHO’s representative in DRC, Yokouide Allarangar, said one was found dead and another was sent back to hospital and died shortly.
Allarangar said the two patients had left the hospital with the help of family members before heading to a “place of prayer.” Health Ministry sources said two police officers had been deployed to help track them down.
Another patient left on Saturday, but was found alive the same day and is under observation.
“This is a hospital. It’s not a prison. We can’t lock everything,” Allarangar said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.