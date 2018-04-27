Advanced Search

April 27, 2018

416 people identified as IS donors

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 April 27, 2018 | Print Edition

French authorities have identified 416 people who gave money to the Islamic State group, France’s top anti-terror prosecutor said yesterday, as dozens of ministers met to discuss how to cut off funds for extremists.

Francois Molins said that French security services had identified 416 French donors to IS and had also detected 320 fundraisers mainly based in Turkey and Libya who transferred the money to the jihadists.

A two-day conference on combating the financing of terror groups began on Wednesday at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development bringing together around 80 ministers and 500 experts.

A French presidential official said ahead of the terror funding conference that IS income was estimated at about US$1 billion a year between 2014-2016, mostly from local taxation, oil revenues and looting.

