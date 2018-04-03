6 killed as low-caste groups in India protest

Home » World

At least six people died in street battles and widespread protests by Indian low-caste groups enraged by what they consider the undermining of a law protecting their safety, police said yesterday.

Clashes with police, attacks on buses and government buildings, and blocked trains and roads were reported across five Indian states.

Four were reported dead in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, one in Uttar Pradesh and one in Rajasthan, police said. Madhya Pradesh was one of the worst hit but Rishi Kumar Shukla, director general of the state police, said the protests had been brought “under control.”

A curfew was imposed in parts of Gwalior due to the unrest, Anshuman Yadav, police inspector general for the city, said.

The death in Uttar Pradesh was in Muzaffarnagar. “Some 30 police and about 30-35 protesters were also injured, one of them seriously,” said Praveen Kumar, the state police deputy inspector general.

Rahul Prakash, superintendent of police in Alwar in Rajasthan, said two or three people had been hit by bullets during clashes in the city. Police added that about 20 people had been injured.

Trouble was also reported in the capital New Delhi, and Punjab and Bihar states.

The “Bharat Bandh” — or India shutdown — protest was called by groups representing the Dalits, once condemned as the “untouchables,” who make up 200 million of India’s 1.25 billion population and are at the bottom of the caste hierarchy.

They are angry at a Supreme Court ruling that banned the automatic arrest of the accused in cases under a special law to protect marginalized groups who suffer widespread discrimination.