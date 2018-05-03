Advanced Search

May 3, 2018

76 hurt in Iran quake

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 May 3, 2018 | Print Edition

An earthquake injured at least 76 people and damaged buildings in the southwestern Iranian city of Sisakht yesterday, state media reported.

The 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck just after 8:30am local time, the National Earthquake Information Center said. State media said it caused extensive damage to property in the city, around 160km northwest of the city of Shiraz.

Last November, a 7.3 magnitude earthquake hit villages and towns in Iran’s western Kermanshah province along the mountainous border with Iraq, killing at least 620 people and injuring thousands of others.

