7m die each year from polluted air, says WHO

MORE than 90 percent of the global population is breathing in high levels of pollutants, the World Health Organization said yesterday, blaming poor air quality for 7 million deaths annually.

Fresh data from the United Nations health body showed that every corner of the globe is dealing with air pollution, although the problem is far worse in poorer countries.

“Air pollution threatens us all, but the poorest and most marginalized people bear the brunt of the burden,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

WHO’s study, which examined health-hazardous levels of both outdoor and household air pollution, found that “around 7 million people die every year from exposure to fine particles in polluted air.” More than 90 percent of deaths linked to air pollution occur in low or middle-income countries, mainly in Asia and Africa, it found.

“This is a very dramatic problem that we are facing,” said Maria Neira, the head of the WHO’s department of public health and environment.

The data focused on dangerous particulate matter with a diameter of between 2.5 and 10 micrometers (PM10), and particles with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers (PM2.5).

PM2.5 includes toxins like sulfate and black carbon, which pose the greatest health risks since they can penetrate deep into the lungs or cardiovascular system. They can cause diseases like strokes, heart disease, lung cancer and respiratory infections such as pneumonia, WHO said.

Particularly worrying, the agency added, was that more than 40 percent of the global population still does not have access to clean cooking fuels and technologies in their homes. The use of dirty cooking fuel, like burning charcoal, is a major source of household air pollution, which is estimated to cause 3.8 million premature deaths each year.

The report said access to clean fuels was increasing in every region, but warned “improvements are not even keeping pace with population growth in many parts of the world.”

The report provides air quality data from more than 4,300 cities and towns in 108 countries and regions, constituting the world’s biggest database of ambient, or outdoor, air pollution. The highest ambient air pollution levels are found in what WHO dubs the Eastern Mediterranean region, which basically covers the Middle East and North Africa, and in Southeast Asia.