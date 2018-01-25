A horse has more toes than you think

Home » World

Seabiscuit, Secretariat and every nag to ever pull a plough had five toes on each foot, says a study released yesterday that stomps on the notion modern horses only have one toe.

Scientists have long assumed that horses, zebras and other equines gradually lost their digits over millions of years of evolution until all that was left — uniquely among mammals — was a great big middle toe ending in a hoof.

That assumption is at least partially wrong, according to the study, published in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

“We provide evidence that the ‘missing’ digits are in fact still present,” said lead author Nikos Solounias, a professor at the New York Institute of Technology.

“All five digits have merged to form the compact forelimb with hooves we know today,” he said, comparing it to a tulip that never opens.

The phantom fingers are not visible to the naked eye, but an examination of bones, fossils, and arteries in embryos revealed traces of the toes thought to have vanished over time, he said.

Scientists agree that humans, horses and other mammals are descendants of a common, distant ancestor with five fingers per limb.

But when subtropical forests gave way some 35 million years ago to savannahs with hard compact ground, the anatomy of squat, three- and four-toed horses adapted.

“Hooves and long legs helped horses run farther and faster on the open prairie, helping them flee predators and find fresh grass for grazing,” the American Museum of Natural History explained.

By about 9 million years ago, equine forest browsers had mostly given way to grass-eating grazers whose central digit changed into a long bone above the hoof, known as the metacarpal.