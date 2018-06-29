ASIMO’s history

Home » World

It has played football with former US president Barack Obama and danced for German leader Angela Merkel, but Honda’s ASIMO robot may have hit the end of the line. Launched in 2000, the humanoid machine resembling a shrunken spaceman has become arguably Japan’s most famous robot, wheeled out to impress visiting politicians over the years.

But Honda said yesterday it may scrap future generations of ASIMO, now on its seventh iteration. “We will still continue research into humanoid robots, but our future robots may not be named ASIMO,” Honda spokesman Hajime Kaneko said.