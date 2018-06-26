The story appears on
June 26, 2018
Accident at church
Two people were severely injured and a dozen others had to receive treatment after a car mowed down pedestrians outside a Dublin church where a funeral was due to be held yesterday.
“There has been a collision between a car and pedestrians on the grounds of a church which occurred at approximately 10:20am,” Ireland’s Garda police said in a statement. The driver of the car fell ill on arriving.
