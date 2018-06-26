Advanced Search

June 26, 2018

Accident at church

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 June 26, 2018 | Print Edition

Two people were severely injured and a dozen others had to receive treatment after a car mowed down pedestrians outside a Dublin church where a funeral was due to be held yesterday.

“There has been a collision between a car and pedestrians on the grounds of a church which occurred at approximately 10:20am,” Ireland’s Garda police said in a statement. The driver of the car fell ill on arriving.

