Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

July 25, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Acid attack arrest

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 July 25, 2018 | Print Edition

British police have arrested a fifth man in a suspected acid attack on a 3-year-old boy. West Mercia Police said yesterday that a 41-year-old has been detained over alleged conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm. The boy was attacked at a shopping center in Worcester in western England and treated overnight in a hospital for severe burns. Police say the boy was deliberately targeted. There has been no explanation of a possible motive.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿