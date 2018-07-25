The story appears on
Page A9
July 25, 2018
Related News
Acid attack arrest
British police have arrested a fifth man in a suspected acid attack on a 3-year-old boy. West Mercia Police said yesterday that a 41-year-old has been detained over alleged conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm. The boy was attacked at a shopping center in Worcester in western England and treated overnight in a hospital for severe burns. Police say the boy was deliberately targeted. There has been no explanation of a possible motive.
