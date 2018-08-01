The story appears on
Page A9
August 1, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Afghan child bride killed by husband
An Afghan child forced to marry a man at least twice her age in a traditional bridal exchange has been tortured to death by her husband in a revenge killing, officials said yesterday.
The body of the girl called Hameya, whom authorities estimate was aged between 7 and 10, was found on Sunday night, said Naqibullah Amini, police spokesman for the northwestern province of Badghis.
Hameya’s husband was on the run from police and her father has been detained for questioning.
Provincial governor’s spokesman Jamshid Shahabi said Hameya was married under a tradition known as “badal,” when girls are exchanged between two families as brides. It enables both families to reduce the cost of marriage by avoiding a dowry.
After the other girl in the arrangement was killed by her own husband, Hameya’s husband began to torture her in revenge and eventually killed her, Shahabi said.
Hameya’s husband, whom officials said was aged between 20 and 30, already had at least one wife, according to Lailuma Noorzad, head of the provincial women’s affairs department.
The legal marriage age in Afghanistan is 16 for girls and 18 for boys.
But the practice of marrying children still persists in the patriarchal country, largely due to poverty and insecurity. At least one in three Afghan girls is married before they turn 18, the United Nations Children’s Fund said in a recent report.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.