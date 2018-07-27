Advanced Search

July 27, 2018

Ancient tree destroyed

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 July 27, 2018 | Print Edition

A centuries-old tree in Kinnelon, New Jersey, has been destroyed by heavy rain and strong wind. The 18-meter butternut tree featured in the town’s logo and on the patch worn by police officers has fallen after 245 years. Mayor Robert Collins says the town hopes to preserve as much wood as possible and use it for benches and a fireplace mantel at a new community center. Residents planted a sapling using nuts from the tree 10 years ago that is now 4 meters tall.

