The story appears on
Page A9
July 27, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Ancient tree destroyed
A centuries-old tree in Kinnelon, New Jersey, has been destroyed by heavy rain and strong wind. The 18-meter butternut tree featured in the town’s logo and on the patch worn by police officers has fallen after 245 years. Mayor Robert Collins says the town hopes to preserve as much wood as possible and use it for benches and a fireplace mantel at a new community center. Residents planted a sapling using nuts from the tree 10 years ago that is now 4 meters tall.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.