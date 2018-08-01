Animals, crops, forests suffer as European heatwave persists

Home » World

The heatwave gripping large stretches of Europe has already been blamed for deadly forest fires and crop failures and now freshwater fish could be its next victims.

Yesterday, Germany was forecast to experience the highest temperatures of the year so far, with the mercury expected to rise as high as 39 degrees Celsius in some regions.

Rivers like the Rhine and the Elbe have soaked up so much heat that fish are beginning to suffocate.

The oceans, too, have been affected. Authorities in Poland last week banned swimming at over 50 beaches along its Baltic coast, after hot weather led to the growth of toxic bacteria in the unusually warm sea. Water temperatures in the Baltic Sea exceeded 23 degrees Celsius in some places. Emergency water rescuers told vacationers on hot, sandy beaches — from Swinoujscie in the west to Gdynia in the east — not to enter the sea, where thick, green-brown cyanobacteria colonies have grown and pose a health threat.

Police dogs in the Swiss city of Zurich have been getting special shoes to prevent them from burning their paws on the scorching streets. Swiss authorities have also canceled traditional fireworks displays in some areas during today’s national holiday celebrations, citing the high risk of forest fires.

Across Europe, forest fires have already caused major damage. Earlier this month, 92 people died in Greece — the deadliest wildfire in recent history.

Temperatures of up to 45 degrees Celsius are forecast on the Iberian peninsula from today and authorities are making preparations for emergencies during the heatwave expected to continue through Sunday.

In Spain, 27 of the country’s 50 provinces are at “extreme risk” from heat beginning tomorrow, the national weather agency said. In neighboring Portugal, the General Directorate for Health warned about dust blowing in from North Africa and authorities said almost 11,000 firefighters and 56 aircraft are ready to tackle forest fires.

The simmering heat, however, has some winners, too.

Beer brewers in Germany have seen sales rise by 0.6 percent, or 7.92 million gallons, in the first half of 2018 compared to the same period last year.

“Especially the alcohol-free types are currently very much sought after,” said Marc-Oliver Huhnholz, from the German Brewer-Association.

In Denmark, where the Meteorological Institute reported that the month of July has been the sunniest since they started recording data in 1920, sales of alcoholic beverages dropped in favor of non-alcoholic beers, sodas and white wine, the country’s TV2 reported.