Another ‘Fat Leonard’ crony indicted
A RETIRED US navy captain in Hawaii has been indicted on federal charges of receiving at least US$145,000 in bribes from a Malaysian defense contractor.
David Haas is the latest former or current navy official to be caught up in a wide-ranging bribery and fraud scandal that the navy says has cost taxpayers nearly US$35 million, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported on Saturday.
Leonard Francis, a contractor nicknamed “Fat Leonard,” pleaded guilty in 2015 to bribery and fraud charges in a decade-long conspiracy to overbill the US Navy for fuel, food and other services that his company provided to ships in Southeast Asia.
Haas used his influence to steer ships to ports controlled by Francis’ company and otherwise advance Francis’ interests, according to the indictment Thursday.
In return, the Justice Department alleges, Francis paid for expensive dinners, prostitutes and alcohol for Haas and others on various occasions in 2011 and 2012.
Haas is now a Federal Emergency Management Agency coordinating officer in Hawaii.
Dozens of former Navy officers and others have been charged in the scandal that the Justice Department called a betrayal of “epic proportions.” To date, 32 defendants have been charged, and 20 have pleaded guilty.
