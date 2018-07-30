Another storm wreaks havoc in Japan

Home » World

A POWERFUL storm slammed into Japan yesterday, churning across western areas already hard hit by floods and landslides earlier this month and injuring some 20 people.

Typhoon Jongdari, with winds of up to 180 kilometers an hour, made landfall at Ise in Mie prefecture at around 1am, the meteorological agency said.

More than 170 domestic flights were cancelled yesterday and train services disrupted.

A total of 21 people have been injured in the past days as the storm brought violent winds and torrential rains, the government said.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe warned that the storm could continue to bring heavy rain even after the epicenter had passed by.

The typhoon weakened after making landfall and was downgraded to a tropical storm but many provinces stayed on alert. The storm, after unleashing torrential rain over eastern Japan, moved west and then south yesterday.