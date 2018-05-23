Anti-graft head makes explosive accusations

Home » World

The head of Malaysia’s anti-graft agency gave an explosive account yesterday of how witnesses disappeared and officers were purged and intimidated after they tried in 2015 to charge ex-premier Najib Razak for siphoning funds from a state fund.

Describing the lengths taken to suppress the earlier investigation, Mohd Shukri Abdull, who was restored to the agency by Malaysia’s new government following Najib’s election defeat on May 9, said that a bullet was sent to his home.

Shukri said his agency had been poised to launch a case in 2015 against Najib but had been stopped in its tracks by the sacking of the attorney-general. Recounting events then, Shukri gave the most revealing account to date of the cover-up.

“We had our own intelligence sources, that I would be arrested and locked up, because I was accused as being part of a conspiracy to bring down the government,” Shukri said, shedding tears briefly. “I was sent a bullet to my house. I never told my wife or my family. I never even made a police report.”

He went on to describe how he got police protection during a visit to the United States after suspecting that he was being followed by Malaysian security officials.

“We wanted to bring back money that was stolen from to our country. Instead we were accused of bringing down the country, we were accused of being traitors,” Shukri said.