Arrests in baby sale

A nun and another worker at a shelter for unwed mothers run by Mother Teresa’s charity in eastern India have been arrested for allegedly selling a baby, police said on Wednesday.

An Indian couple had claimed they paid 120,000 rupees (US$1,760) to Anima Indwar, who worked at the shelter run by the Missionaries of Charity, said police officer Aman Kumar. Arrests followed the couple’s complaint that the charity worker had taken back the baby boy and kept their money.