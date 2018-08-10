The story appears on
Page A9
August 10, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Assange may testify
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who has been holed up in Ecuador’s London embassy for six years, is considering an offer to appear before a US Senate committee to discuss alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US election, his lawyer said yesterday. WikiLeaks published a letter from the US Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday which asked Assange to make himself available to testify in person at a closed hearing.
