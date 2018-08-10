Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

August 10, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Assange may testify

Source: Agencies | 00:01 UTC+8 August 10, 2018 | Print Edition

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who has been holed up in Ecuador’s London embassy for six years, is considering an offer to appear before a US Senate committee to discuss alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US election, his lawyer said yesterday. WikiLeaks published a letter from the US Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday which asked Assange to make himself available to testify in person at a closed hearing.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿