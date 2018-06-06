The story appears on
Page A8
June 6, 2018
Related News
Auction houses allow males to pose
Two of the world’s oldest auction houses have scrapped the practice of using only female staff to pose beside their artworks, in the latest indication that sexism doesn’t sell.
Sotheby’s and Christie’s both said they were now relying on male employees to pose in promotional shots of artworks sent out to potential bidders before an auction.
The move was made public after the artnet.com website published an article mocking the practice under the headline “Is It Even Possible to Comprehend a Work of Art Without Seeing a Woman Next to It (for Scale)?”
“Just as we deal with a huge range of art, so too we want to ensure it is shown to our audiences around the world in as varied and engaging a way as possible,” a Sotheby’s spokeswoman said.
Christie’s said the media and photographers used to specifically ask that there be female employees in shot, a request it would no longer accommodate as a matter of course.
Demand for art made by women is on the rise according to the 2018 Art Market Report by auction search engine Barnebys.
