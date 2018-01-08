Aussie nurse’s surrogacy jail term upheld

Home » World

An Australian nurse jailed for 18 months for running a surrogacy clinic in Cambodia had her sentence upheld yesterday in a prominent case highlighting the country’s role in the lucrative trade.

Tammy Davis-Charles, a nurse in her early 50s from Melbourne, was arrested in November 2016 with two Cambodian colleagues weeks after the country passed an edict forbidding commercial surrogacy.

She was convicted of sourcing clients and falsifying documents, although she said in her trial that she simply provided medical care to the Cambodian mothers.

Appeal Court Judge Kim Dany upheld the verdict during a brief hearing in Phnom Penh, saying the court had “already given a lenient sentence.”

Dressed in a blue prisoner uniform, Davis-Charles did not react to the ruling or speak to reporters afterwards. She has a final chance to appeal the sentence in front of the Supreme Court.

Cambodian authorities moved to curb the surrogacy trade after prospective parents — many from Australia — turned to the impoverished country in the wake of bans in Thailand and India.

Critics of the practice say it leaves women with few economic choices open to exploitation.

Police said Davis-Charles moved from Thailand to take advantage of the continued demand after several scandals in the neighboring country prompted a government crackdown.