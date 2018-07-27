Australia asked to change flag design

Home » World

New Zealand’s Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters called on neighboring Australia to change its flag yesterday, saying it had pinched the Kiwi banner’s design and was causing confusion.

“We designed it and they borrowed it and if we wanted to clear the matter up they should change their flag,” Peters told reporters.

“It must be patently obvious that all over the world people are confused. I’ve been in places like Turkey and elsewhere where they’ve confused our countries on the basis of those flags. It’s not helpful.”

Both the New Zealand and Australian flags are dark blue with the Union Jack emblem of former colonial power Britain in the top left corner.

The only major difference is that the Australian version has six white stars, five representing the Southern Cross, while New Zealand depicts the constellation with four red stars.

Peters, who is temporarily leading the country while Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is on maternity leave, feels strongly about the flag issue.

Opposition leader Simon Bridges ridiculed Peters’ flag preoccupation, accusing him of populism and labelling him “a poor man’s Donald Trump.”