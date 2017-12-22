Australia finds wreckage of sunken WWI submarine after a century

Home » World

Australia’s most enduring military mystery has been solved after the wreckage of the country’s first submarine was found more than a century after it vanished off Papua New Guinea, officials said yesterday.

HMAS AE1, the first of two E Class submarines built for the Royal Australian Navy, disappeared in September 1914 near the Duke of York Islands with 35 crew members from Australia, Britain and New Zealand on board.

It was the first Allied submarine loss in World War I.

AE1 was found in more than 300 meters deep after an exhaustive search — the 13th of this kind — was launched last week using Fugro Equator, a ship also used to search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370.

“After 103 years, Australia’s oldest naval mystery has been solved,” Defence Minister Marise Payne told reporters in Sydney.

“This is one of the most significant discoveries in Australia’s naval maritime history. The loss of AE1 in 1914 was a tragedy for our then fledgling nation.”

Payne said she hoped the discovery would help investigators establish the cause of the disaster.

Rear Admiral Peter Briggs said the most likely cause of the loss “remains a diving accident,” The Australian newspaper reported.

The submarine appears to have struck the bottom with heavy force, causing the accident it quoted Briggs as saying.

He said the vessel appeared to have suffered a “post-sinking, high energy event” that may have caused the submarine to suffer substantial damage.

The newspaper pointed to a possible torpedo explosion or the rupture of a high-pressure air cylinder.

AE1 joined naval forces assigned to the capture of the German Pacific colonies and with AE2 took part in operations leading to the occupation of German New Guinea — the northeastern part of the island of New Guinea.

On Septemer 14, she vanished after a rendezvous off Herbertshohe — present day Kokopo — near the Duke of York Islands with destroyer HMAS Parramatta.

Australia’s Chief of Navy, Vice Admiral Tim Barrett, said the submarine was located using a range of technologies, including a magnetometer that measures magnetic disturbances, remotely operated vehicles and a deep-drop camera.

“Each time that we searched for AE1, the progression of technology has allowed for us to learn a little bit more,” he said.

Barrett said he hoped the discovery of the vessel and the lost crew would be of comfort to their descendants.

Payne said the government was working with its PNG counterparts to preserve the site and arrange for a commemoration of the sub and its crew.

The search was jointly funded by the Australian government, the Australian National Maritime Museum and two maritime history organisations.

Submarines like the AE1 came to play key roles in WWI. But the first military submersibles had taken to the seas more than a century earlier.