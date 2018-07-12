Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

July 12, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

BBC’s top male earners

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 July 12, 2018 | Print Edition

A LIST of top earners at the BBC shows that men dominate the highest paid jobs despite pledges to grant women equal pay.

The BBC said yesterday its top earner is soccer presenter Gary Lineker, who took home between 1.75 million pounds (US$2.32 million) and 1.76 million pounds. The BBC says recent changes aren’t reflected in a list that compiled salaries until April and that the gender pay gap has been reduced by nearly a fifth over the past year.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿