BBC’s top male earners

A LIST of top earners at the BBC shows that men dominate the highest paid jobs despite pledges to grant women equal pay.

The BBC said yesterday its top earner is soccer presenter Gary Lineker, who took home between 1.75 million pounds (US$2.32 million) and 1.76 million pounds. The BBC says recent changes aren’t reflected in a list that compiled salaries until April and that the gender pay gap has been reduced by nearly a fifth over the past year.