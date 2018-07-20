BRICS forum stresses on need for media cooperation

Home » World

THE 2018 BRICS Media Forum concluded in Cape Town, South Africa, yesterday after leaders of mainstream media organizations agreed on an action plan to promote media cooperation during 2018-2019.

The action plan said consensus was reached after in-depth exchanges on topics including media’s role and responsibility in strengthening the BRICS narrative, enhancing cooperation among new media in BRICS countries, as well as media cooperation between BRICS and Africa.

The participating media organizations believe the world is undergoing major development, transformation and adjustment amid growing uncertainties and destabilizing factors, but building a community of common destiny remains the main objective for the development of humanity, it said.

In keeping with the BRICS spirit of openness, inclusivity and cooperation, and to contribute to a brighter future of mankind, the action plan urged BRICS media organizations to improve mutual learning and draw on each others’ experiences, further promote personnel exchanges and expand information exchanges.

The forum pressed on organizations to take responsibility to promote dialogues between people around the world.

The forum, with the theme of “BRICS Media Cooperation — Fostering an Inclusive, Just World Order,” was attended by representatives from 48 BRICS media.

The media’s important role was highlighted at a panel chaired by Japhet Ncube, editor of The Star, one of South Africa’s largest English language daily newspaper.

Ncube set the terms of the panel deliberations by placing the responsibility and role of the media within a broader context where it must engage both its influence and its essential role, asking: “How do we use power?”

Fang Jiangshan, deputy editor-in-chief of the People’s Daily, stressed that the media had a prominent role in ensuring a shift in paradigms because it was “the reporter of our time.”

Fang said that BRICS countries should “share information on economic growth” and this should be underwritten by a “fight for multilateralism.”

Noting that the media play an important role in promoting development and that the constellation of countries which had coalesced into one of the world’s foremost economic block had taken the lead in solving problems faced by developing countries, Fang urged media entities within BRICS countries to be positive and inspiring in challenging negative narratives and to “tell the good BRICS stories.”

Humberto Rezende, an online editor for Correio Braziliense, said there were common narratives within BRICS countries, but opportunities for partnerships are not fully understood. According to Rezende, cooperation is necessary to be carried out to overcome poverty and find “a sustainable way to a just world order.”

“If we are collectively going to strengthen the BRICS narrative going forward, we must ask ourselves not merely how much more influence we can wield in this unequal world, but how much more responsible we can be in a world where the very practice of journalism is undergoing profound changes with the advent of the digital age and the growing influence of the social media,” The Hindu’s editor Mukund Padmanabhan said.