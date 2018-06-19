Advanced Search

June 19, 2018

Ban on club

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 June 19, 2018 | Print Edition

Dutch judges yesterday banned a national motorcycle club and seized all its assets, ruling gang members had spread a culture of violence and criminal activities in the Netherlands.

“The court in The Hague has decided today that the motorcycle club Satudarah is banned with immediate effect,” the judges said in their ruling. The judges found “the combination of numerous offences along with its culture of violence means Satudarah’s activities are contrary to public order.”

