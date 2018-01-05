The story appears on
January 5, 2018
Beggars cause friction ahead of big wedding
Beggars need to be cleared by police from the streets of Windsor before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle because their “detritus” is presenting the picturesque English town in a poor light, the local council leader said.
Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Harry and his American actress fiancee are to tie the knot at Windsor Castle in May with thousands of visitors expected to visit the town to celebrate the occasion.
Simon Dudley, the leader of the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead council, wrote on Twitter there had been an “epidemic of rough sleeping and vagrancy” in the town and said he wanted police “to focus on dealing with this before the royal wedding.”
“This is creating a concerning and hostile atmosphere for our residents and the 7 million tourists who come to Windsor each year,” he wrote in a letter to the local Police.
“It is becoming increasingly concerning to see the quantities of bags and detritus that those begging are accumulating and leaving on our pavements, at times unattended, thus presenting a security risk.”
His remarks drew criticism from local homeless organisations and even Prime Minister Theresa May. “I don’t agree with the comments that the leader of the council has made,” she told BBC.
