Betting machines stake
Britain will cut the maximum stake on fixed-odds betting terminals to just two pounds after the government opted to try to tackle the problem gambling and rejected claims that such a big reduction could cost thousands of jobs. The decision follows complaints that the machines, on which gamblers in high street shops bet up to 100 pounds (US$135) every 20 seconds on games such as roulette, were addictive and allowed players to lose large sums of money quickly.
