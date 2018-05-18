Betting machines stake

Home » World

Britain will cut the maximum stake on fixed-odds betting terminals to just two pounds after the government opted to try to tackle the problem gambling and rejected claims that such a big reduction could cost thousands of jobs. The decision follows complaints that the machines, on which gamblers in high street shops bet up to 100 pounds (US$135) every 20 seconds on games such as roulette, were addictive and allowed players to lose large sums of money quickly.