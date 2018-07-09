‘Big Brother’ fears amid using facial recognition

Home » World

The unique features of your face can allow you to unlock your new iPhone, access your bank account or even “smile to pay” for some goods and services.

The same technology, using algorithms generated by a facial scan, can allow law enforcement to find a wanted person in a crowd or match the image of someone in police custody to a database of known offenders.

Facial recognition came into play last month when a suspect arrested for a shooting at a newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland, refused to cooperate with police and could not immediately be identified using fingerprints.

“We would have been much longer in identifying him and being able to push forward in the investigation without that system,” said Anne Arundel County police chief Timothy Altomare.

Facial recognition is playing an increasing role in law enforcement, border security and other purposes in the US and around the world.

While most observers acknowledge the merits of some uses of this biometric identification, the technology evokes fears of a “Big Brother” surveillance state.

Privacy invasion

“Facial recognition-powered government surveillance is an extraordinary invasion of the privacy of all citizens — and a slippery slope to losing control of our identities altogether,” said Brian Brackeen, founder and the CEO of the facial recognition software developer Kairos.

While more accurate facial recognition is generally welcomed, civil liberties groups say specific policy safeguards should be in place.

In 2015, several consumer groups dropped out of a government-private initiative to develop standards for facial recognition use, claiming the process was unlikely to develop sufficient privacy protections.

Matthew Feeney, specialist in emerging technologies at the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank, said a meaningful move would be to “purge these databases of anyone who isn’t currently incarcerated or wanted for violent crime.”

Jennifer Lynch, an attorney with the Electronic Frontier Foundation, said that the implications for police surveillance are significant.

“An inaccurate system will implicate people for crimes they did not commit,” Lynch said in a report earlier this year.