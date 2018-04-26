Advanced Search

April 26, 2018

Billionaire grilled over corruption

Source: Agencies | 00:01 UTC+8 April 26, 2018 | Print Edition

French police questioned billionaire Vincent Bollore over allegations his Groupe Bollore worked on the election campaigns of presidential candidates in two African countries in return for port contracts.

Shares in holding company Groupe Bollore SA fell as much as 8 percent on the news of his interrogation, while shares in Vivendi, in which the company holds a 20.5 percent stake, also fell around 1 percent.

Bollore, whose sprawling logistics empire is a corporate powerhouse in former French colonies across West Africa, is suspected of corrupting foreign public officials and complicity in corruption, his lawyer said.

He denied any wrongdoing by Bollore. “He’s indeed being questioned as we speak,” Olivier Baratelli said. Groupe Bollore confirmed in a statement its African business interests were under investigation and said the probe related to the billing for work carried out in Guinea and Togo between 2009 and 2010.

