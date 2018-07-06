Bird’s nest collectors join rescue efforts

Home » World

A TEAM of bird’s nest collectors from south Thailand put their generations-old rock climbing know-how to use yesterday by scouring a mountainside for openings that could lead to 12 young footballers and their coach trapped inside a flooded cave.

The eight men, whose ages range from the 20s to the 50s, are Thai Muslims from Libong island in Trang province where they climb limestone cliffs and explore crevices and caves to collect the edible nests, a delicacy made from solidified bird spit that can go for hundreds of dollars per kilo.

“One member in our team was watching (the rescue mission) on television and thought ‘how can we help them?’” said Abdulrawheep Khunraksa, leader of the team.

“We thought that we might have the expertise to help since we have climbed to collect bird’s nests for generations,” the 49-year-old added.

Armed simply with ropes, gloves and their knowledge of mountains, several members of the team set off up the steep slope in the hopes of finding an alternative route to reach the boys inside the Tham Laung cave. Twelve boys, aged 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach have been stuck inside the vast cave complex since June 23.

The team from Trang were about to return to their southern homeland on Wednesday morning when authorities asked them to hurry back to the cave site.

Thai rescuers said they may be prodded into a complex extraction of the boys if forecast rains hammer the mountainside and jeopardize the rescue mission. Thirteen sets of diving equipment have been prepared for the team.

Water is being pumped out from the deluged cave round-the-clock, reducing the flooding by a centimeter an hour. But with rain forecast today, the Chiang Rai provincial governor helming the unprecedented rescue effort conceded the mission was now “a race against the water.”

“Our biggest concern is the weather. We are calculating how much time we have if it rains, how many hours and days,” Narongsak Osottanakorn told reporters.

In a sign of increased urgency, Narongsak said medics and Thai Navy SEAL divers are assessing whether the boys are fit and well enough to be taken out early — apparently softening his instance on Wednesday that “no risk” will be taken with the evacuation.

The prospect of the stranded “Wild Boar” team diving out is fraught with risk. It takes seasoned cave diving experts around six hours to reach the muddy ledge where the boys are sheltering around 4 kilometers into the cave.

Three days after contact was made with the group, Thai Navy SEAL experts continued to teach them the basics of diving.

But the areas where diving is still necessary are tight and may require the boys to swim through murky waters unaccompanied.

The looming rains have further tweaked anxiety among relatives of the trapped team, who on Wednesday appeared smiling, wrapped in foil blankets and in good health in video footage circulated by the Thai Navy.

In a two-pronged strategy, rescuers are also hunting for a chimney down to the boys, creating a potential second option for evacuation in the event heavy rains force their hand.

Authorities still hope they can manage any fresh deluge, with high-powered pumps draining 128 million liters of water so far from the cave in a round-the-clock effort.

Water has been cleared from the entrance to a rescue base camp in “chamber three” inside the cave, but onward sections toward the boys remain impassable without diving.

Concerns for the mental and physical health of the boys are also mounting after a prolonged ordeal in the dark, claustrophobic cave complex.

Experts say the risk of psychological damage is high for youngsters trapped in traumatic conditions, while the lack of light may cause confusion.