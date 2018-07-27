The story appears on
Page A9
July 27, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Black rhino dies
Kenyan wildlife authorities say a tenth critically endangered black rhino has died after being moved from the capital to a new wildlife park. The country’s wildlife minister, Najib Balala, says the one surviving rhino has been injured after being attacked by lions in what some conservationists have called a national disaster. The Kenya Wildlife Service’s acting director has been fired and several other officials have been suspended after “clear negligence” was found in the rhinos’ transfer to Tsavo East National Park Rhino Sanctuary.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.