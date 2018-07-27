Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

July 27, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Black rhino dies

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 July 27, 2018 | Print Edition

Kenyan wildlife authorities say a tenth critically endangered black rhino has died after being moved from the capital to a new wildlife park. The country’s wildlife minister, Najib Balala, says the one surviving rhino has been injured after being attacked by lions in what some conservationists have called a national disaster. The Kenya Wildlife Service’s acting director has been fired and several other officials have been suspended after “clear negligence” was found in the rhinos’ transfer to Tsavo East National Park Rhino Sanctuary.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿