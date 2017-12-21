Blinded baby now symbol of Syrian war

Home » World

THE heartrending photograph of a Syrian baby who lost his eye in an air strike has set off a viral social media campaign, with users sharing pictures of themselves covering one eye.

The shot depicts 40-day-old Karim Abdallah, wrapped in a puffy red jacket, with crescent-shaped scarring where his left eye should be and a dark red welt on his forehead.

Air strike on a rebel bastion near Damascus on October 29 severely wounded Karim and killed his mother, according to relatives and the doctor who treated him, and kicked off a worldwide support campaign.

Users are taking pictures of themselves covering one of their eyes and sharing them on Twitter and Facebook.

The campaign even reached the United Nations, where British ambassador Matthew Rycroft tweeted a photograph of himself at the Security Council, his right hand over his eye.

Photographs in solidarity with Karim have been posted by other Syrian children, journalists, activists and members of the White Helmets rescue service, which operates in rebel-controlled areas. The campaign was launched by Amer Almohibany, a freelance photographer.

“I visited the baby, and he made his mark on me even before taking his picture. It haunted me,” he said. “The goal of the campaign is to bring to the world the voice of this baby, who lost his eye and his mother.”

More than 340,000 people have been killed and half the country’s population displaced since the conflict broke out in 2011.